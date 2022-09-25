DogemonGo (DOGO) Trading Down 30.7% This Week

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One DogemonGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DogemonGo has a total market capitalization of $700,336.17 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

