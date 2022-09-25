Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $123,053.44 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011018 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Donut
