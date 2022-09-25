Doont Buy Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (DBUY)

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Doont Buy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Doont Buy has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doont Buy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doont Buy Profile

Doont Buy’s launch date was August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org/#.

Doont Buy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doont Buy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doont Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doont Buy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.