Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 7,035 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

