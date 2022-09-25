Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 9,113 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $172,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

