Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $27.53 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

