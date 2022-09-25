Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $47.47 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $47,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

GE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

