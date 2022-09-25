Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $82.98 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $82,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $2,457,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

