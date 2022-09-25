Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Ingersoll Rand worth $45,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

