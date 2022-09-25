Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $100,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of STZ opened at $231.26 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

