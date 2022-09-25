Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $86,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $188.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

