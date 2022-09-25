Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

Duluth stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

