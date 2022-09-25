Dynatrace’s (DT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.68.

Dynatrace stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

