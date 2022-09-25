Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the period. Eagle Bulk Shipping comprises about 2.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $3,496,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.43%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

