Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,643 shares during the period. Earthstone Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,959,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.