Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.92

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.92 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.83). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 433,503 shares traded.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.74 million and a P/E ratio of 422.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

