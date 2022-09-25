eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

eGain stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

