eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
eGain stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
