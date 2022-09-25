Electra Protocol (XEP) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,544,435,845 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

