Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,349 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $31,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.