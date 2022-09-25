Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 74,787 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,861,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,293. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.