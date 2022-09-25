Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 8,801 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $376.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

