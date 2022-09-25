ElonDoge Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, ElonDoge has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ElonDoge has a market capitalization of $996,910.40 and approximately $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ElonDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About ElonDoge
ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.
ElonDoge Coin Trading
