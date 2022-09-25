Elysian Price Up 6.5% This Week (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014292 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.