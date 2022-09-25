Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $602,123.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00077147 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

