Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. IQ Global Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Global Resources ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GRES stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 19,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

About IQ Global Resources ETF

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

