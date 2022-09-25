Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 641,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 436,280 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 259,036 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,755,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

