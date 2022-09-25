Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,810. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $157.79 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

