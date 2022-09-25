Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 1,749,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,617. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

