Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,513 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBEF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 629,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.