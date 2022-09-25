Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,861,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,293. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

