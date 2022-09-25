Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $436,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,399,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,156,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,450. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,794. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

