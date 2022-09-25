Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $322,193.00 and $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

