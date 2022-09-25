EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $20.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

