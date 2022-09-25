Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Equalizer has a market cap of $2.74 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

