Equitable Trust Co. Buys 9,737 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,401. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

