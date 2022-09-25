Equitable Trust Co. Invests $13.41 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. Moderna comprises approximately 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at $427,775,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,048 shares of company stock worth $101,158,042. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,077. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $453.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

