Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 286,127 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

PDBC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,684,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,851. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

