Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

