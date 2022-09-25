Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,640 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. 3,968,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

