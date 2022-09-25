Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($8.74) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($10.94) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Shares of ASND opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

