Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $26.06 Average PT from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

