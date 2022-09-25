Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $28.22 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $28.22 or 0.00149449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,881.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00748144 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00604329 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 134,564,227 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org.
