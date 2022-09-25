Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $53,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 447,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,466. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

