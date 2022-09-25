Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:EVBN opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

