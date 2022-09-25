EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,303.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $11,415.58 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00261945 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

