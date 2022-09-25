Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.