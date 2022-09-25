FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Shares of FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

