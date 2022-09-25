FairGame Market Capitalization Tops $909,511.33 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $909,511.33 and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015719 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002444 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

