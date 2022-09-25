Fashion Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (FSHN)

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Fashion Coin has a total market capitalization of $150,000.00 and approximately $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fashion Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fashion Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fashion Coin Profile

Fashion Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2021. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. The official website for Fashion Coin is coin.fashion. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fashion Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin is a generation Z native cryptocurrency at the heart of the NFT-based social network Proof-of-Love.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fashion Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fashion Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fashion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

