Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Feisty Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Feisty Doge NFT

Feisty Doge NFT was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feisty Doge NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

